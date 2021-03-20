Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $786,312.60 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60.

NYSE:QTS opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.