Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) COO Sells 15,128 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SELB stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

