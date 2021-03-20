Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $194,290.20 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 229,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

