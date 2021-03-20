Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $271,542.24 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $271,542.24.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82.

On Friday, December 18th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $37.89 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Systemax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

