Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Sells 6,251 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.86 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.