Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 3,287 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

