Insight Protocol (INX) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $168,487.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.