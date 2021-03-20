Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Insperity were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NSP opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

