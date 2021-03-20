Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,701 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE E opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

