Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of ALE opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

