Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,061,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

