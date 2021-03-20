Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.93 and a 52 week high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

