Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.