Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.12

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.12 and traded as low as C$27.02. Interfor shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 431,307 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.