International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.75 ($3.03).

LON IAG opened at GBX 206.70 ($2.70) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

