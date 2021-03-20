International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,907 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

