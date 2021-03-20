International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

