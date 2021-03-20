Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit stock opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

