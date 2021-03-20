Investors Buy High Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

