Investors Purchase High Volume of Veracyte Call Options (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,181 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,565% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $51.99 on Friday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

