Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nam Tai Property Call Options (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 265 call options.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

