Invictus RG Invests $36,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $873,875,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,465,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $99,616,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.