Invictus RG Invests $74,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 69.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.74.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock worth $38,401,348 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

