Invictus RG Purchases Shares of 1,908 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.0% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,599,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

