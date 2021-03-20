Invictus RG Purchases Shares of 933 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Zillow Group makes up about 1.2% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,658. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Insiders have sold a total of 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

