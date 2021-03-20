Invictus RG Sells 1,279 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invictus RG lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Invictus RG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Invictus RG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,283,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

