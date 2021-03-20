Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.67. 3,612,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,741,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Specifically, insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $11,596,945.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 806,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,574,147.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,999 shares of company stock worth $19,785,170 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

