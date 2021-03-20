Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,820 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

