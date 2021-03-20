IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196.91 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $196.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.