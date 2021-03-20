Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Iridium Communications worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.83 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

