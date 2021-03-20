Iridium Market Capitalization Achieves $24,102.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $24,102.00 and $656.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

