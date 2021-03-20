iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 348,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,869 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

