iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Lowered by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

