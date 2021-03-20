iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

