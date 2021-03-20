iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

