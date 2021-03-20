iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $177.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

