iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $392.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,090,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,495. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.60.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

