Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

