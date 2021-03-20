ITV’s (ITVPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

