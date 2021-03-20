Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.58

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.58 and last traded at $116.48, with a volume of 1093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

