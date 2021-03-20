Jameson Pruitt Brown Buys 2,500 Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $55.37 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.