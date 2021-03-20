Jason T. Adelman Sells 4,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $20,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.