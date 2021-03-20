Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.39 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $11.39 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.