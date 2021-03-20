Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Five Below has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

