Jeffrey T. Klenda Sells 178,118 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $235,115.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,954,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $24,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

