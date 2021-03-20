Jennifer Mccord Sells 3,794 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

