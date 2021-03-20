JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will Acquires 5,000 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

