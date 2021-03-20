Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,891,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The stock has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.