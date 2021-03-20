Jon J. Eberle Sells 8,899 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon J. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $29,061.24.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $23,565.36.

NASDAQ HMNF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

