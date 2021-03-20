JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.97 and a 200-day moving average of $311.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,213 shares of company stock worth $57,127,996. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

